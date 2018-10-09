Renting in the Loop: What will $1,800 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in The Loop is currently hovering around $1,900.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,800 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
200 N. Dearborn St., #1607
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 200 N. Dearborn St., #1607.
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted pending approval and additional fees.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
151 Michigan Ave., #3609
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 151 Michigan Ave., #3609. It's listed for $1,795/month.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
233 E. Upper Wacker Drive, #01-2107
Listed at $1,773/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 233 E. Upper Wacker Drive, #01-2107.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The building has assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a door person. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
(See the complete listing here.)
343 S. Dearborn St.
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 343 S. Dearborn St. It's listed for $1,750/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, a fitness center, on-site management and a door person. Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
481 S. Dearborn St.
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 481 S. Dearborn St. that's going for $1,720/month.
A swimming pool is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and bay windows. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)