REAL ESTATE

Renting in the Loop: What will $2,200 get you?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Loop?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,200 / month.

Read on for the listings.

6 N Michigan Ave., #808




Listed at $2,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 6 N Michigan Ave. In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a balcony.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, on-site management, a theater room and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

60 E Monroe St., #1905




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 60 E Monroe St. It's listed for $2,150 / month. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management.

In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1000 South Clark St., #1502




Here's a 660-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1000 South Clark St. (at 22 E 11th St.), which is going for $2,124 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances.

The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a business center and a residents lounge. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News