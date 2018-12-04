REAL ESTATE

Renting in the Loop: What will $2,200 get you?

130 N. Garland Court. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Loop?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in The Loop is currently hovering around $1,960.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,200 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Wacker and Columbus drives, #2413






Listed at $2,190/month, this 795-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Wacker and Columbus drives, #2413.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning, central heating and carpeting. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a business center and a lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

320 S. Michigan Ave.






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 320 S. Michigan Ave. It's listed for $2,175/month.

The unit has air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building boasts outdoor space, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and a lounge. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

130 N. Garland Court, #2408






Located at 130 N. Garland Court, #2408, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,150/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a door person. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Look out for a $500 move-in fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

East Lake Street and Michigan Avenue






Finally, here's a 645-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at East Lake Street and Michigan Avenue that's going for $2,118/month.

The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a business center, a lounge, a door person, concierge service and dry cleaning service. In the apartment, there's hardwood flooring, central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,300 rent you in Evanston, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in East Ukrainian Village, explored
What will $900 rent you in Buena Park, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in University Village - Little Italy, explored
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
PHOTOS: George HW Bush state funeral
Report: Whitney Young HS on soft lockdown Wednesday after 2nd threat
Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
Man charged in fatal West Side stabbing
Iowa man gets life sentence after baby found dead in maggot-infested swing
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Show More
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
VIDEO: Bob Dole lifted to his feet to salute Pres. Bush's casket
Family awarded $21.5M in lawsuit after boy's drowning death in Bridgeview pool
Teacher strikes continue for second day in Chicago, Geneva
3 injured after irritant sprayed inside Peninsula Hotel
More News