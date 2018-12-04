Renting in the Loop: What will $2,200 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in The Loop is currently hovering around $1,960.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,200 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Wacker and Columbus drives, #2413
Listed at $2,190/month, this 795-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Wacker and Columbus drives, #2413.
In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning, central heating and carpeting. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a business center and a lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
320 S. Michigan Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 320 S. Michigan Ave. It's listed for $2,175/month.
The unit has air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building boasts outdoor space, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and a lounge. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
130 N. Garland Court, #2408
Located at 130 N. Garland Court, #2408, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,150/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a door person. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Look out for a $500 move-in fee.
East Lake Street and Michigan Avenue
Finally, here's a 645-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at East Lake Street and Michigan Avenue that's going for $2,118/month.
The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a business center, a lounge, a door person, concierge service and dry cleaning service. In the apartment, there's hardwood flooring, central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
