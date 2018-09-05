Renting in Uptown: What will $1,300 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Uptown is currently hovering around $1,300.
So, what might you expect to find if your budget matches the neighborhood median? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
931 W. Leland Ave.
Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 931 W. Leland Ave.
In the unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building has on-site laundry, a fitness center and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
4520 N. Clarendon Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 4520 N. Clarendon Ave. It's listed for $1,295/month for its 430 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a balcony, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
841 W. Windsor Ave., #3B
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 841 W. Windsor Ave., #3B, that's going for $1,275/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. The building offers on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1348 W. Argyle St.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1348 W. Argyle St. It's listed for $1,225/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. In the apartment, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, wood cabinetry and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1234 W. Winona St., #2N
Finally, located at 1234 W. Winona St., #2N, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,225/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, high ceilings, a dishwasher, exposed brick and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. Cat owners, take heed: your feline is welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)