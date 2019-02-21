Renting in Uptown: What will $1,300 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Uptown is currently hovering around $1,395.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,300 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
N. Sheridan Road and W. Montrose Avenue, #413
Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at N. Sheridan Road and W. Montrose Avenue, #413.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, many windows, garden access and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
1335 W. Carmen Ave., #3B
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1335 W. Carmen Ave., #3B that's going for $1,295/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management and outdoor space. Cats are welcome.
1352 W. Argyle St., #3N
Listed at $1,255/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1352 W. Argyle St., #3N.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and extra storage. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, new cabinetry, granite countertops, black countertops and air conditioning. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed with a $250 fee. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $350 admin fee and $65 application fee.
4600 N. Clarendon Ave., #1312
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4600 N. Clarendon Ave., #1312. It's listed for $1,254/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour door person, a fitness center and storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a new bedroom. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
