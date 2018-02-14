Renting In Wicker Park: What Will $1,500 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
1352 North Western Ave., #5f
Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1352 North Western Ave. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs are permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1410 N Ashland Ave., #1
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom loft located at 1410 N Ashland Ave. It's also listed for $1,500 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a roof deck and storage space.
In the loft, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
1430 North Paulina St., #G
Here's a 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1430 North Paulina St. that's going for $1,450 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, garden access, a deck, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
The building offers on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.