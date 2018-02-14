REAL ESTATE

Renting In Wicker Park: What Will $1,500 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wicker Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1352 North Western Ave., #5f




Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1352 North Western Ave. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs are permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1410 N Ashland Ave., #1




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom loft located at 1410 N Ashland Ave. It's also listed for $1,500 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a roof deck and storage space.

In the loft, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

1430 North Paulina St., #G




Here's a 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1430 North Paulina St. that's going for $1,450 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, garden access, a deck, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

The building offers on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News