Report: Jimmy Butler lists River North condo for $1.45M

Chicago townhouse once owned by Vince Vaughn hits market at $1.5M

A three-story townhouse in River North that was once owned by actor Vince Vaughn was listed Tuesday for $1.5 million.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
NBA star Jimmy Butler may have been traded by the Bulls last year, but apparently he hasn't cut his ties with Chicago just yet.

The Chicago Tribune reports Butler recently bought his second of two $1 million-plus condos in a River North building. While he plans to keep one of the units at 676 North Kingsbury, Butler has reportedly listed a 5th floor unit for $1.45 million.

According to the real estate listing, the three-bedroom loft boasts two bathrooms, hardwood floors, custom Italian cabinets and a private elevator entrance.

