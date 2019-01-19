REAL ESTATE

Revised Lincoln Yards plan released; Ald. Brian Hopkins says it's 'favorable'

Sterling Bay released revised plans for the Lincoln Yards project along the Chicago River.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Revised plans for the Lincoln Yards project along the North Branch of the Chicago River were unveiled Saturday.

Earlier this month, Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) rejected developer Sterling Bay's plans.

However, Saturday night, a spokesman for Hopkins said that the alderman is now "favorable" towards the revised plan, but still seeks community input.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REVISED PLAN

Hopkins sent an email to constituents asking for residents and community groups to discuss the revisions before Thursday's Plan Commission meeting.

Sterling Plan recently announced eliminating plans for a soccer stadium after Hopkins asked them to instead repurposing the space as open and recreational park space.

Without the stadium, the plan contains "nearly 3 additional acres of park space, providing for an 11 acre contiguous park complete with sports fields, with partial completion expected next year," according to a community letter from Hopkins on Saturday.

In the letter, Hopkins said that other changes include a reduction in building heights and an increase in park space.

CLICK HERE TO SEND FEEDBACK TO ALD. HOPKINS
