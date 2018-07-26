The six-bedroom house, which was inspired by Lowe's childhood hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, offers potential buyers a wine cellar, a fully stocked gym, a movie theater, an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
The estate, built on just over three acres of land, also offers both a guest house and a pool house. The house provides stunning views of the neighboring Santa Ynez Mountains and proximity to the Pacific Ocean.
For more information, visit Top10RealEstate Deals.com
