Actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl have put their East Coast style estate in Montecito, California on the market for $47 million.The six-bedroom house, which was inspired by Lowe's childhood hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, offers potential buyers a wine cellar, a fully stocked gym, a movie theater, an outdoor pool and tennis courts.The estate, built on just over three acres of land, also offers both a guest house and a pool house. The house provides stunning views of the neighboring Santa Ynez Mountains and proximity to the Pacific Ocean.For more information, visit Top10RealEstate Deals.com