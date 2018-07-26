REAL ESTATE

Rob Lowe asking $47 million for Montecito, California estate

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl have put their East Coast style estate in Montecito, California on the market, offering a listing price of $47 million. (WLS)

Actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl have put their East Coast style estate in Montecito, California on the market for $47 million.

The six-bedroom house, which was inspired by Lowe's childhood hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, offers potential buyers a wine cellar, a fully stocked gym, a movie theater, an outdoor pool and tennis courts.

The estate, built on just over three acres of land, also offers both a guest house and a pool house. The house provides stunning views of the neighboring Santa Ynez Mountains and proximity to the Pacific Ocean.

For more information, visit Top10RealEstate Deals.com

RELATED VIDEO: $50 million mansion for sale in Lincoln Park
EMBED More News Videos

A luxurious mansion that spans more than eight city lots hit the market Thursday at a record asking price of $50 million.

RELATED VIDEO: See inside the 'most beautiful home for sale in Illinois'
EMBED More News Videos

A sprawling estate in the northern suburbs has just been named the most beautiful home for sale in Illinois by Architectural Digest.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Wrigley Mansion' sells for $4.65M
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago's historic "Wrigley Mansion" has been sold to a private trust for $4.65 million. (Courtesy: Parkvue Realty)

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estatemansionu.s. & worldcelebrityCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Minooka house for sale features ice rink, private beach
'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $2M
See inside Seattle's new tiny house village for homeless women
Lake Forest mansion on Lake Michigan hits market at $15M
More real estate
REAL ESTATE
Minooka house for sale features ice rink, private beach
Renting in Evanston: What will $1,400 get you?
Glen Ellyn family was at risk of losing home over court document mistakes
The cheapest apartment rentals in Cragin, explored
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by Lakemoor police ID'd; wanted for Pennsylvania homicide
PAWS Chicago issues urgent plea for adoptions, fosters
For-profit art schools abruptly close, leave students scrambling
Police: Girl, 17, sexually assaulted on SW Side
Minooka house for sale features ice rink, private beach
Lawndale girl, 1, dead of 'multiple injuries'
SB lanes of I-394 near Glenwood closed due to crash
Trump talks tariffs in Granite City, Illinois
Show More
Cubs fan injured by fallen scoreboard piece
Maurice Granton CPD shooting video released; questions remain
Rauner skips Trump's first presidential visit to Illinois
PHOTOS: Robbers strike at Homer Glen Shell station
Yacht owned by DeVos family vandalized
More News