I-Team

Some home purchases put on hold due to COVID-19 unemployment crisis

By
LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- For many people, buying a home is part of the American Dream. But one local couple's dream was nearly shattered because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The couple was just days away from finally closing on their new home. But when the wife was furloughed from her job, they were told they could no longer close, so they called the I-Team for help.

Lindsey and Robby Schmehil and their two boys were preparing to make a big move, leaving their small, two-bedroom apartment for a newly-constructed townhome in Lombard.

"It's actually just a mile away so we walk there almost every day," said Robby.

But last month when people in the state of Illinois were ordered to shelter-in-place, Lindsey was furloughed by her salon just a few days before they were set to close on their home.

"Called the lender. They let us know that, unfortunately, there's nothing we could do. We're still able to close with just your income, but the cost to close is substantial if I'm the only one on the mortgage," Robby said.

With only Robby working, the couple was told his debt-to-income ratio would have to be reduced, which would mean paying off thousands of dollars in debt.

"Because I'm out of work, we can't close now," Lindsey said. "It's just very defeating."

"They already rented out our apartment and we have to be out of here May 4," Robby said. "I don't know what else we can do."

Brian Saloman, vice president of mortgage lending at Blueleaf Lending, said situations like this are happening across the industry.

"You do all this work to get to the finish line, and the finish line is closing, and all of a sudden you can't close on your home because you lost your job due to a virus. It's really a difficult situation," Saloman said.

But Saloman said there are some options lenders can explore with their clients if someone loses their job.

"So if you have two borrowers and one income now, a couple options I would have them look at is maybe instead of putting down 20 percent, put down 10 percent and then use that difference to pay down some of your other revolving debt like an auto loan, credit card payments," he said.

With this option, you'd have to take out private mortgage insurance, which could be paid over time.

He said you can also see if a relative or close friend is willing to co-sign and down the road, you can refinance and have them taken off the loan.

"You have to look at this from every angle and different options," Saloman said. "There really are ways we can make this work."

It's encouraging news for this family of four, who refuse to give up on their dream of moving into the Lombard home.

"Everything will work out. Everything will work out. It may just take a little more time than we anticipated," said Lindsey.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel...hopefully," said Robby.

After our interview, the family went back to their lender to see if there were any other options.

They said the lender called and informed them they found a solution: They'll be able to pay a smaller down payment on their home to help reduce their debt to income ratio, so in this case, problem solved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatelombardhome tipi teamloansconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
SOS for thousands of cruise line workers stranded offshore by COVID-19 threat
Property tax relief may be on the way for Cook County
Some home purchases put on hold due to COVID-19 crisis
Chicago doctor says lessons learned in Wuhan offer hope for Illinois
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
UIC nurse's husband dies from COVID-19
'I've been totally oblivious': Chicago man admits throwing party amid pandemic
Remdesivir shows promise as COVID-19 treatment in first major trial
Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of CA coast: VIDEO
Cell phone data shows Illinois, Indiana residents leaving home more
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
SOS for thousands of cruise line workers stranded offshore by COVID-19 threat
What to know about Illinois' 50,355 COVID-19 cases
What to know about Indiana's 17,182 COVID-19 cases
Funeral held for Melrose Park officer who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News