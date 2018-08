Some homeowners in foreclosure clusters seeing higher property taxes

Most people will tell you their property taxes are high, but some homeowners who live in neighborhoods hit with foreclosures say they have more reason to believe they're paying too much.Some community advocates contacted the I-Team saying property tax assessments are on the rise in neighborhoods with high rates of foreclosure.The I-Team found there's a state law that could help people who live in these foreclosure clusters. The problem? It excludes Cook County."It's a problem cause the property is still over assessed, overvalued, and overtaxed," said south suburban homeowner Anthony Travis.Anthony Travis believes he's paying way too much in property taxes because comparable research by the Training Research Advocacy and Education Network (TRAEN) shows he and several other south suburban homeowners live in what are known as a "foreclosure cluster."Travis himself was under foreclosure and renegotiated his mortgage."It affects my life because that's extra money I have to dish out to the county for taxes that I could be utilizing in other ways," said Travis.His attorneys and other community leaders believe Travis' home is over-assessed by Cook County.Here's their argument: When Travis was going through foreclosure, his home was being auctioned for $24,000.His tax attorney's review put the market value at $39,000.But look at this: Travis' 2017 reassessment of his home value was $78,000."Makes me want to cry. Cause I keep trying to figure out where do they get these prices from? When I look at other folks properties in this area - how do they reach that conclusion?" Travis said.Travis went through the appeals process with the Cook County Assessor's Office then appealed to the Cook County Board of Review. He eventually got the value down to $61,000, but his attorney and other experts say that's still too high."Qualified sales show the market value should be $39,000 not $70,000 not $65,000 but $39,000," said Andrea Raila, President of TRAEN, Inc.Raila, who ran unsuccessfully for Cook County Assessor in the 2017 primary, would like the Assessor and the Cook County Board of Review to be mandated to follow a current state law which says the "Board of Review" must factor in foreclosures...But that law currently excludes Cook County because it has more than 3 million residents. The law is for counties under 3 million."Illinois actually passed a law in 2011 saying you must look at these foreclosure sales, when they rank 25 percent of the neighborhood or greater, you need to incorporate them in your new modeling of assessments so they have fair, more accurate assessments and fair or more accurate property taxes," said Raila.Raila points to that recent "TRAEN" study showing hundreds of homeowners are blighted with foreclosures and short sales."Unfortunately, we are seeing the largest number of foreclosures in the south suburban counties that was just recently reassessed and those are the homeowners that are going to get tax bills in August, second installments, that are going to reflect these increases," she said.The Cook County Assessor's Office says foreclosures and short sales are not considered to be "fair-market... transactions..."But then said it did consider the adverse impact of foreclosures on values in Travis's area and it "...does take into account foreclosures in high-volume foreclosure areas."In a lengthy statement, The Cook County Board of Review said "... its analysts consider each unique market and judge the effects of the housing market crash and foreclosures on all areas of the County."And that six separate analysts from the board reviewed Travis's case and decided to reduce his assessment by 15 percent.Travis isn't accepting that answer. He's continuing his appeal with the state board."It's very hard to pay the money because I'm on fixed income. And because I am on fixed income, it makes things that much more difficult," Travis said.To make matters worse for some people who are struggling, property tax rates for the southern suburbs many times are higher than any other part of Cook County. That's because there is less industry and commerce to tax.If you think you're over-assessed, there may be some steps you can take. ABC7 has information about appealing your property taxes HERE For reasons why a property tax appeal may have failed see the form provided by the Cook County Assessor HERE The full response the Cook County Assessor's Office released regarding Anthony Travis' property states:The Cook County Board of Review also issued a statement regarding Travis' home.The full Board of Review statement says: