The cheapest apartment rentals for rent in Chatham, Chicago

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $750, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chatham, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
8033 S. St. Lawrence Ave., #3B
Listed at $525/month, this 450-square-foot studio residence, located at 8033 S. St. Lawrence Ave., #3B, is 16.7 percent less than the $630/month median rent for a studio in Chatham.
There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
741 E. 79th St.
This studio apartment, situated at 741 E. 79th St., is listed for $565/month for its 450 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors and both central heating and air conditioning. The building features an elevator. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
7800 S. Michigan Ave.
Here's a studio at 7800 S. Michigan Ave., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $625/month.
In the unit, expect central heating. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the full listing here.)
---
