The cheapest apartment rentals for rent in Edgewater Beach

But how does the low-end pricing on an Edgewater Beach rental look these days -- and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
5417 N. Kenmore Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 5417 N. Kenmore Ave., is listed for $795/month.
On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
5417 N. Kenmore Ave., ##310
Here's a studio apartment at 5417 N. Kenmore Ave., ##310, which is going for $795/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the full listing here.)
5820 N. Sheridan Road, #205
Check out this studio apartment at 5820 N. Sheridan Road, ##205, listed at $850/month.
In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
(Here's the listing.)
Sheridan Road
And here's a studio apartment at Sheridan Road, which is going for $890/month.
The building features assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental. Cats are welcome. Off street parking is available for an extra fee.
(Check out the listing here.)
5747 N. Winthrop Ave.
At 5747 N. Winthrop Ave., you'll find this 450-square-foot studio going for $895/month.
The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, wood flooring and ample storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
