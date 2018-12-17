The cheapest apartment rentals in Andersonville, right now | Hoodline

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Andersonville look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Andersonville via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1617 W. Rascher Ave., #1M
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1617 W. Rascher Ave., #1M, is listed for $1,250/month for its 700 square feet of space.
In the unit, you're promised central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Look out for a $1250 security deposit.
(See the complete listing here.)
1443 W. Balmoral Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1443 W. Balmoral Ave., which is going for $1,325/month.
The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the full listing here.)
5348 N. Clark St., #204
Then there's this 523-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5348 N. Clark St., #204, listed at $1,400/month.
The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)