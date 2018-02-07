REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Avondale, Explored

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Avondale are hovering around $1,295 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). But how does the low-end pricing on an Avondale rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

3121-3125 N Hamlin Ave, #2i




Listed at $750 / month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 3121-3125 N Hamlin Ave. (at N Hamlin Ave. & N Milwaukee Ave.), is 3.2 percent less than the $775 / month median rent for a studio in Avondale.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a fireplace, central heating and plenty of closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

3110 N Milwaukee Ave., #1f




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3110 N Milwaukee Ave., which is going for $810 / month. In the unit, expect central heating, carpeted floors and ample natural light. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

3040 West Wellington Ave.




Listed at $1,250 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3040 West Wellington Ave. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, bike storage and secured entry.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, exposed brick, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News