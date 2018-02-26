The cheapest apartment rentals in Chicago, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7845 S Langley Ave., #G
This studio apartment, situated at 7845 S Langley Ave. in Grand Crossing, is listed for $550 / month. The apartment features tile flooring, high ceilings and wooden kitchen cabinets. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)
3045 W 63rd St., #200
Here's a studio apartment at 3045 W 63rd St. in Chicago Lawn, which is also going for $550 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
2854 W 65th St., #2
Listed at $600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2854 W 65th St. in Chicago Lawn. In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors, a deck and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (Here's the listing.)
5634 S Spaulding Ave., #2F
And here's a studio address at 5634 S Spaulding Ave. in Gage Park, which is also going for $600 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome, sadly. (Check out the listing here.)
---
