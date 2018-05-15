The cheapest apartment rentals in Chicago, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chicago via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
3045 W. 63rd St., #200
This studio apartment, situated at 3045 W. 63rd St. in Chicago Lawn, is listed for $575/month.
The apartment offers central heating, hardwood flooring, a stove, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
1550 95th St., #207
This studio apartment, situated at 1550 95th St. in Brainerd, is listed for $625/month.
In the second floor unit, expect hardwood floors, a stove, closet space and ample natural light. Cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
8220 S. Drexel Ave.
Over at 8220 S. Drexel Ave. in Chatham, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $650/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a stove, a spacious closet, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2850 W. 65th St., #2
Also listed at $650/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2850 W. 65th St. in Chicago Lawn.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating, an eat--in kitchen, new windows and granite countertops. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
7752 S. Muskegon Ave., #1
To wrap things up, there's this studio apartment at 7752 S. Muskegon Ave. in South Shore. It's being listed for $650/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, central heating, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this unit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
