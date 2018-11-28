The cheapest apartment rentals in Chicago, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
8122 S. Drexel Ave., #2N
Listed at $675/month, this 693-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space is located at 8122 S. Drexel Ave., #2N in East Chatham.
In the unit, expect plenty of natural light, carpet flooring and a ceiling fan. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
8214 S. Drexel Ave., #2W
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 8214 S. Drexel Ave., #2W in East Chatham, is also listed for $675/month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find wood cabinetry, hardwood and tile flooring and a ceiling fan. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1653 W. Jonquil Terrace, #25
And here's a studio apartment at 1653 W. Jonquil Terrace, #25 in Rogers Park, which is going for $695/month.
Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, new appliances, a balcony and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
2717 W. Lawrence Ave., #4
To round things out, there's this studio dwelling at 2717 W. Lawrence Ave., #4 in Ravenswood. It's being listed for $700/month.
In the unit, expect large windows, hardwood flooring and an updated bathroom. Pets are not permitted. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $55 application fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
