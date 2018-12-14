The cheapest apartment rentals in Chicago, right now | Hoodline

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chicago via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5239 S. Archer Ave., #RS
Listed at $475/month, this 500-square-foot studio space, located at 5239 S. Archer Ave., #RS, is 57.7 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Chicago, which is currently estimated at around $1,123/month.
Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find carpeting, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. Animals are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
7853 S. Loomis Blvd., #7853-313
This studio apartment, situated at 7853 S. Loomis Blvd., #7853-313 in Gresham, is listed for $530/month.
The building features on-site management, on-site laundry and outdoor space. Apartment amenities include central heating, carpeted flooring, high ceilings, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
8122 S. Drexel Ave., #2N
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 8122 S. Drexel Ave., #2N in East Chatham, is listed for $675/month for its 693 square feet of space.
Gated entry, shared outdoor space, on-site management and on-site laundry are listed as building amenities. In the unit, expect carpeting, ceiling fans, central heating and white appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6731 S. Jeffery Ave.
Over at 6731 S. Jeffery Ave. in South Shore, there's this 400-square-foot studio, going for $695/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, on-site management and shared outdoor space. The apartment features hardwood and tiled flooring, white appliances, high ceilings, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $300 move-in fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
