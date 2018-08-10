The cheapest apartment rentals in Chicago, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
3045 W. 63rd St.
This studio apartment, situated at 3045 W. 63rd St. in Marquette Park, is listed for $575/month.
In the unit, you'll find central heating and air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, windows with horizontal blinds, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
38 N. Central Ave.
Listed at $600/month, this 400-square-foot studio is located at 38 N. Central Ave. in South Austin.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking for a fee and shared outdoor space. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood and tile floors, windows with horizontal blinds, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and large closets. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Here's the listing.)
11000 S. Indiana Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 11000 S. Indiana Ave. in Roseland, is listed for $650/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, expect to find an open living room floor plan, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, ceiling fans, windows with horizontal blinds, recessed lighting and garden access. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the listing here.)
5540 S. Hyde Park Blvd.
And here's a studio at 5540 S. Hyde Park Blvd. in East Hyde Park, which, with 250 square feet, is also going for $650/month.
The building provides on-site laundry. In the furnished small studio, you're promised carpeted and tile floors, windows, a desk and private bathroom. Pets are not permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the listing here.)
6100 S. Eberhart Ave.
Over at 6100 S. Eberhart Ave. in West Woodlawn, there's this studio, going for $650/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space and assigned parking for a fee. In the unit, the listing promises an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile flooring, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(View the listing here.)