The cheapest apartment rentals in Chicago

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chicago via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3045 W. 63rd St.
This studio apartment, situated at 3045 W. 63rd St. in Marquette Park, is listed for $575/month.
In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood and tile flooring, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
7054 S. Western Ave.
Listed at $600/month, this studio apartment is located at 7054 S. Western Ave. in Marquette Park.
The unit features hardwood flooring, plenty of windows, closet space and wooden cabinetry. There is no laundry facility on site, but there is a laundromat nearby. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(Here's the listing.)
7415 S. Colfax Ave.
Over at 7415 S. Colfax Ave. in South Shore, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $629/month.
In the light-filled unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, spacious closets, generous storage space, high ceilings and French doors. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(View the listing here.)
6108 S. Eberhart Ave.
Listed at $650/month, this 550-square-foot studio is located at 6108 S. Eberhart Ave. in West Woodlawn.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, closet space, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and ceiling fans. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
7001 S. Merrill Ave.
To round things out, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 7001 S. Merrill Ave. in South Shore. It's also being listed for $650/month.
In the residence, you can expect both central heating and air conditioning, a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, black appliances, wooden cabinetry and generous closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
(Here's the full listing.)