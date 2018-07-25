The cheapest apartment rentals in Cragin, explored

But how does the low-end pricing on a Cragin rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2727 W. Schubert Ave.
Listed at $875/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, located at 2727 W. Schubert Ave., is 12.1 percent less than the $995/month median rent for a one bedroom in Cragin.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, which is available September 1, expect to find hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, ceiling fans and closet space. There is a $400 refundable move-in fee for this spot. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome with a $350 nonrefundable pet fee.
2744 N. Laramie Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 2744 N. Laramie Ave., is also listed for $875/month for its 800 square feet of space.
In the apartment, you'll find both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a remodeled bathroom. Animal lovers, rejoice: both cats and dogs are welcome here.
5101 W. Montana St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 5101 W. Montana St., is listed for $925/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the apartment, prospective tenants can find hardwood and tile floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
3159 N. Lockwood Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 3159 N. Lockwood Ave., which, with 800 square feet, is going for $940/month.
The building offers assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood and tile flooring, large windows, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
