The cheapest apartment rentals in downtown Evanston explored

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Downtown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Evanston neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1607 Maple Ave., #2
Listed at $835/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1607 Maple Ave., #2, is 54.9 percent less than the $1,850/month median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown.
Building amenities include garage parking. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1102 Davis St., #3
This studio apartment, situated at 1102 Davis St., #3, is listed for $1,195/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, generous closet space and an eat-in kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, on-site laundry, complimentary internet and cable TV. Cats are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1572 Maple Ave., #601
Then there's this 700-square-foot space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1572 Maple Ave., #601, listed at $1,750/month.
In the unit, anticipate a balcony with city views, in-unit laundry and laminate flooring. Building amenities include garage parking and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)
1720 Maple Ave., #1670
Finally, listed at $1,800/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1720 Maple Ave., #1670.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(Here's the listing.)
