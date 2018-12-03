The cheapest apartment rentals in East Ukrainian Village, explored

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in East Ukrainian Village look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in East Ukrainian Village via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1028 N. Winchester Ave., #2R
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1028 N. Winchester Ave., #2R, is 9.1 percent less than the $1,650/month median rent for a one bedroom in East Ukrainian Village.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a deck. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
1036 N. Honore St., #1r
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1036 N. Honore St., #1r, is listed for $1,575/month.
The apartment boasts both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a private porch. Building amenities include garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
1136 N. Honore St., #23592
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1136 N. Honore St., #23592, which is also going for $1,575/month.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. In the apartment, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted.
