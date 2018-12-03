REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in East Ukrainian Village, explored

1028 N. Winchester Ave., #2R. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
East Ukrainian Village is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in East Ukrainian Village look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in East Ukrainian Village via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1028 N. Winchester Ave., #2R






Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1028 N. Winchester Ave., #2R, is 9.1 percent less than the $1,650/month median rent for a one bedroom in East Ukrainian Village.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a deck. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

1036 N. Honore St., #1r






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1036 N. Honore St., #1r, is listed for $1,575/month.

The apartment boasts both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a private porch. Building amenities include garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

1136 N. Honore St., #23592






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1136 N. Honore St., #23592, which is also going for $1,575/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. In the apartment, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
