The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Evanston via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
860 Hinman Ave.
Listed at $935/month, this studio apartment, located at 860 Hinman Ave. in Main-Chicago, is 18.7 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Evanston, which is currently estimated at around $1,150/month.
The building offers a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Oak Avenue and Crain Street
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Oak Avenue and Crain Street, which is going for $1,020/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, white appliances, high ceilings and closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
1575 Oak Ave., #17
Over at 1575 Oak Ave., #17 in Downtown, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,095/month.
Building amenities include outdoor space, a fitness center and secured entry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, central heating, white appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1128 Maple Ave., #2933
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1128 Maple Ave., #2933. It's being listed for $1,146/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood flooring, white appliances, high ceilings and generous closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
