The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
860 Hinman Ave., #501
This studio apartment, situated at 860 Hinman Ave., #501 in Main-Chicago, is listed for $995/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and closet space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
560-570 Princeton Ave.
Listed at $1,040/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 560-570 Princeton Ave.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and on-site laundry. The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, carpeting and generous closet space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the listing.)
1301 Elmwood Ave., #204
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1301 Elmwood Ave., #204 in Chicago-Dempster, is listed for $1,075/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, closet space, large windows and a ceiling fan. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has good transit options.
(See the listing here.)
605 Sheridan Road, #H2
Listed at $1,080/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 605 Sheridan Road, #H2.
The apartment boasts central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Be prepared for a $300 move-in fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
360 Ridge Ave., #Unit 12-1
And finally, there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 360 Ridge Ave., #Unit 12-1. It's being listed for $1,100/month.
In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, closet space and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers on-site laundry. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the full listing.)