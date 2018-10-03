REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, right now

337 Custer Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're in the market for a new spot to live on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Evanston look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Evanston via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

914 Sherman Ave.




Here's a studio apartment at 914 Sherman Ave. in Main-Chicago, which, at 300 square feet, is going for $895/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and central heating. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. One cat per unit is allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

337 Custer Ave., #2W





Listed at $997/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 337 Custer Ave., #2W.

The building features on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

833 Case St.




Then, listed at $1,095/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 833 Case St.

Amenities offered in the building include extra storage space, available assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
