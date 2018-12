The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, right now

500 Sherman Ave., #GN

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one-bedroom in Evanston are hovering around $1,275. But how does the low-end pricing on an Evanston rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $875/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 500 Sherman Ave., #GN, is 31.4 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Evanston, which is currently estimated at around $1,275/month.When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and new kitchen countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2113 Howard St., #2B in Southwest, which is going for $1000/month.Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers extra storage space. Animals are not permitted.(See the full listing here .)And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Sheridan Road, which is going for $1,080/month.Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Good news for cat owners: feline friends are allowed here.(Check out the listing here .)And finally, there's this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1233 Chicago Ave. in Chicago-Dempster. It's being listed for $1,150/month.Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and an eat-in kitchen. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.(Here's the full listing .)