The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
500 Sherman Ave., #GN
Listed at $875/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 500 Sherman Ave., #GN, is 31.4 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Evanston, which is currently estimated at around $1,275/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and new kitchen countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
2113 Howard St., #2B
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2113 Howard St., #2B in Southwest, which is going for $1000/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers extra storage space. Animals are not permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
Sheridan Road
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Sheridan Road, which is going for $1,080/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Good news for cat owners: feline friends are allowed here.
(Check out the listing here.)
1233 Chicago Ave.
And finally, there's this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1233 Chicago Ave. in Chicago-Dempster. It's being listed for $1,150/month.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and an eat-in kitchen. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Here's the full listing.)