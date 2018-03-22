REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Gold Coast, explored

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental near Rush and Division in Gold Coast look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Rush & Division via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1164 N Dearborn St., #213




First up is this studio apartment, situated at 1164 N Dearborn St., listed at $1,135 / month for its 500-square-feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace, ample closet space, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike storage. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

25 E Delaware Pl.




Then there's this apartment at 25 E Delaware Pl., listed for $1,225 / month.

In the unit, tenants can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

21 E Chestnut St., #12f



Listed at $1,350 / month, this studio apartment is located at 21 E Chestnut St.

Tenants can expect the unit to include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, large windows and wooden kitchen cabinets. The building features a swimming pool, an elevator, on-site laundry, a door person, on-site management and a rooftop lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

1130 N Dearborn St.




This studio apartment, situated at 1130 N Dearborn St., is listed for $1,366 / month.

In the unit, expect central heating, carpeting, bay windows and an oven. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center and a door person. Cats are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

55 W Chestnut St., #1s




Over at 55 W Chestnut St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,591 / month.

In this unit, you can expect carpeted floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, ample natural light and granite countertops. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a newly renovated fitness center and a game room. Cats and dogs are allowed.

(View the listing here.)

807 N Wabash Ave., #4e




Finally, listed at $1,620 / month is this 708-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 807 N Wabash Ave.

In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, air conditioning, a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include a roof deck. Pets are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

