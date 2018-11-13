The cheapest apartment rentals in Graceland West, explored

So how does the low-end pricing on a Graceland West rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
3817.5 N. Greenview, #11701W
Listed at $945/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 3817.5 N. Greenview, #11701W, is 24.1 percent less than the $1,245/month median rent for a studio in Graceland West.
The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher, large windows and closet space. Cats and dogs are permitted.
1415 W. Hutchinson St., #4226-1
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1415 W. Hutchinson St., #4226-1, is listed for $1,100/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, built-in cabinet space, plenty of natural light and ceiling fans. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
4144 N. Southport Ave., #1
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4144 N. Southport Ave., #1, which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,180/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace, a dishwasher and ample closet space. Cats and dogs are welcome.
4111 N. Ashland, #1W
Then there's this 900-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4111 N. Ashland, #1W, listed at $1,200/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, built-in shelves and granite countertops. The building features on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
