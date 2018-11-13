REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Graceland West, explored

3817.5 N. Greenview, #11701W. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Graceland West are hovering around $1,245, compared to a $1,515 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Graceland West rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3817.5 N. Greenview, #11701W






Listed at $945/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 3817.5 N. Greenview, #11701W, is 24.1 percent less than the $1,245/month median rent for a studio in Graceland West.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher, large windows and closet space. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1415 W. Hutchinson St., #4226-1






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1415 W. Hutchinson St., #4226-1, is listed for $1,100/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, built-in cabinet space, plenty of natural light and ceiling fans. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

4144 N. Southport Ave., #1





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4144 N. Southport Ave., #1, which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,180/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace, a dishwasher and ample closet space. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

4111 N. Ashland, #1W






Then there's this 900-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4111 N. Ashland, #1W, listed at $1,200/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, built-in shelves and granite countertops. The building features on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)
