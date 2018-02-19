REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Irving Park, right now

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Irving Park look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Irving Park via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4656 North Elston Ave., #B7




Listed at $900 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4656 North Elston Ave., is 21.4 percent less than the $1,145 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Irving Park.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, central heating, arched doorways, ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. (See the complete listing here.)

3583 North Milwaukee Ave., #3



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3583 North Milwaukee Ave., which is going for $975 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, new kitchen cabinets and plenty of natural light. Pets are not permitted on this property. (See the full listing here.)

3520 W Cullom Ave., #B




Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 3520 W Cullom Ave., listed at $995 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, plenty of natural light and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. (See the listing here.)
