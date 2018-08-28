The cheapest apartment rentals in Lincoln Park, explored

So how does the low-end pricing on a Lincoln Park rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2119 N. Sedgwick St., #B5
First up, there's this studio apartment, situated at 2119 N. Sedgwick St., #B5, which is listed for $895/month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeting, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
427 W. Belden Ave., #XB104
Here's a studio apartment at 427 W. Belden Ave., #XB104, which, at 500 square feet, is also going for $895/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
2046 N. Orleans St., #316
Then there's this apartment at 2046 N. Orleans St., #316, listed at $995/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
429 W. Belden Ave., #5
This studio apartment, situated at 429 W. Belden Ave., #5, is listed for $995/month as well.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The unit boasts high ceilings, closet space and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome.
2051 N. Sedgwick St., #38
And finally, there's this studio apartment at 2051 N. Sedgwick St., #38. It's being listed for $1,095/month.
In the apartment, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.
