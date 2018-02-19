The cheapest apartment rentals in Lincoln Square, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Lincoln Square via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4600 North Winchester Ave., #3a
There's this apartment at 4600 North Winchester Ave., listed at $900 / month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. (See the listing here.)
4829 North Damen Ave., #405
Listed at $930 / month, this studio apartment is located at 4829 North Damen Ave. The apartment features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, arched doorways and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats are permitted. (Here's the listing.)
1940 West Wilson Ave., #2j
And here's a studio apartment at 1940 West Wilson Ave., which is going for $950 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, central heating, ceiling fans and on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
4600 N Winchester Ave.
Over at 4600 N Winchester Ave., there's this studio apartment, also going for $950 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, central heating, ceiling fans, great closet space and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site management, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed in this unit. (View the listing here.)
1919 W Winnemac Ave., #2
Lastly, listed at $975 / month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1919 W Winnemac Ave. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace and on-site aundry. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.