The cheapest apartment rentals in Logan Square, explored

3943 W. Diversey Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Logan Square look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,450, compared to a $1,500 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Logan Square, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3261 W. Wrightwood Ave., #3J






Listed at $895/month, this 375-square-foot studio apartment, located at 3261 W. Wrightwood Ave., #3J, is 10.1 percent less than the $995/month median rent for a studio in Logan Square.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, an eat-in kitchen and a ceiling fan. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

3943 W. Diversey Ave., #116






This studio apartment, situated at 3943 W. Diversey Ave., #116, is listed for $920/month.

In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $350 admin fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2445 N. Drake Ave., #1f






Then there's this 1,000-square-foot space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2445 N. Drake Ave., #1f, listed at $1,000/month.

In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors and a ceramic tile bath. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

3310 W. Palmer St., #3b






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3310 W. Palmer St., #3b, is listed for $1,075/month.

In the unit, expect to find a fireplace, hardwood floors and an eat-in kitchen. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(See the listing here.)

3604 W. Dickens Ave., #1W






Finally, listed at $1,250/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 3604 W. Dickens Ave., #1W.

In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
