The cheapest apartment rentals in Near North, right now

1112 N. Dearborn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Near North is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Near North look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Near North via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

11 W. Division St., #603






Listed at $1,095/month, this studio apartment, located at 11 W. Division St., #603, is 30.4 percent less than the $1,574/month median rent for a studio in the Near North.

The building offers a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

1164 N. Dearborn St., #410






This studio apartment, situated at 1164 N. Dearborn St., #410, is also listed for $1,095/month.

The unit offers central heating. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

1112 N. Dearborn St.






Listed at $1,300/month, this studio apartment is located at 1112 N. Dearborn St.

Building amenities include a roof deck, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Cats are permitted.

---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
