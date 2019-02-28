The cheapest apartment rentals in Near North, right now

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Near North look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Near North via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
11 W. Division St., #603
Listed at $1,095/month, this studio apartment, located at 11 W. Division St., #603, is 30.4 percent less than the $1,574/month median rent for a studio in the Near North.
The building offers a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
1164 N. Dearborn St., #410
This studio apartment, situated at 1164 N. Dearborn St., #410, is also listed for $1,095/month.
The unit offers central heating. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
1112 N. Dearborn St.
Listed at $1,300/month, this studio apartment is located at 1112 N. Dearborn St.
Building amenities include a roof deck, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Cats are permitted.
