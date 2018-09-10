REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Old Town, explored

163 W. Schiller St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Old Town look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,850, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Old Town, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

North Sedgwick Street, #2NW




First up, there's this studio apartment, situated at North Sedgwick Street, #2NW, which is listed for $1,350/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. The building has on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1220 N. LaSalle Drive, #G3B




Here's a studio apartment at 1220 N. LaSalle Drive, #G3B, which, at 540 square feet, is going for $1,365/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, exposed brick, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1211 N. LaSalle Drive, #1501




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1211 N. LaSalle Drive, #1501, is listed for $1,525/month for its 700 square feet of space.

The building offers a roof deck, a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator and extra storage space. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a deck, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

1455 N. Sandburg Terrace, #B503




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1455 N. Sandburg Terrace, #B503, which, with 725 square feet, is going for $1,550/month.

The building features assigned garage parking, a door person, an elevator, on-site laundry, on-site management, outdoor space, package service, a roof deck, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, a deck and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

163 W. Schiller St., #1B




And finally, there's this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 163 W. Schiller St., #1B. It's being listed for $1,600/month.

In the apartment, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Cats are permitted.

(Here's the full listing.)
