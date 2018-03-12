The cheapest apartment rentals in Portage Park, explored

REAL ESTATE

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Portage Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Portage Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5600 W Leland Ave.




Listed at $795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5600 West Leland Ave., is 27.4 percent less than the $1,095 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Portage Park.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings and generous storage space. Cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

3451 N Laramie Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment, situated at 3451 N Laramie Ave., is listed for $895 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

4350 N Cicero Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4350 North Cicero Ave., which is going for $985 / month.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the sun-drenched unit, look for hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Cats are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
