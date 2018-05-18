REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Ravenswood, explored

4614 N. Paulina St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Ravenswood are hovering around $1,380, compared to a $1,540 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Ravenswood rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

4546 N. Damen Ave., #215




This studio apartment, situated at 4546 N. Damen Ave., is listed for $825/month for its 500-square-feet of space.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a spacious closet and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

4538 N. Clark St., #307




Here's a studio apartment at 4538 N. Clark St., which, at 500-square-feet, is going for $850/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, central heating, a large closet, wooden cabinetry, a stove and a ceiling fan. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

(See the full listing here.)

4641 N. Paulina St., #107




This studio apartment, situated at 4641 N. Paulina St., is listed for $940/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike storage. The unit offers central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the listing here.)

1919 W. Winnemac Ave., #2




Over at 1919 W. Winnemac Ave., there's this 500-square-foot studio, going for $950/month.

In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, central heating, a deck, built-in storage features, large windows and closet space. The building features on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(View the listing here.)

4614 N. Paulina St., #303




To wrap things up, there's this studio apartment at 4614 N. Paulina St. It's being listed for $980/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a stove, a small breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and large windows. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

(Here's the full listing.)
