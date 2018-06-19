REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in River North, explored

400 N. LaSalle Drive | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in River North look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,300, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in River North, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

400 N. LaSalle Drive




Listed at $1,650/month, this studio is located on the 38th floor of 400 N. LaSalle Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a door person, garage parking, a common outdoor space, a pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. This furnished spot offers in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a balcony and a walk-in closet. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome with a non-refundable pet deposit.

(Here's the listing.)

North LaSalle Drive & West Erie Street




And here's a studio apartment at North LaSalle Drive and West Erie Street, which is going for $1,678/month.

The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, common outdoor space and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

(Check out the listing here.)

510 W. Erie St.




Listed at $1,695/month, this apartment is located at 510 W. Erie St.

Amenities offered in the building include a door person, a fitness center, on-site management, storage space and on-site laundry. The unit features air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, carpeted floors, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows. Neither cats or dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

630 N. Franklin St.





To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 630 N. Franklin St. It's being listed for $1,775/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking and an elevator. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the full listing.)
