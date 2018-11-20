REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in River North, right now

400 N. LaSalle St., #4406. | Photos: Zumper

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in River North look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,290, compared to a $1,505 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in River North, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

West Illinois and North Orleans streets






Listed at $1,300/month, this studio apartment, located at West Illinois and North Orleans streets, is 30.3 percent less than the $1,865/month median rent for a studio in River North.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted and hardwood flooring, a deck and garden access. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

225 W. Huron St., #501






Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 225 W. Huron St., #501, listed at $1,650/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are allowed. The building offers on-site laundry, a rooftop deck, an elevator, security and a fitness center. The listing specifies a $275.0 broker's fee.

(See the listing here.)

400 N. LaSalle St., #4406






Also listed at $1,650/month, this 515-square-foot studio living space is located at 400 N. LaSalle St., #4406.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning, a balcony, a breakfast bar, built-in storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the listing.)
