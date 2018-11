The cheapest apartment rentals in River North, right now

West Illinois and North Orleans streets

225 W. Huron St., #501

400 N. LaSalle St., #4406

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in River North look like these days--and what might you get for your money?According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,290, compared to a $1,505 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in River North, via rental site Zumper , paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,300/month, this studio apartment, located at West Illinois and North Orleans streets, is 30.3 percent less than the $1,865/month median rent for a studio in River North.The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted and hardwood flooring, a deck and garden access. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.(See the complete listing here .)Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 225 W. Huron St., #501, listed at $1,650/month.The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are allowed. The building offers on-site laundry, a rooftop deck, an elevator, security and a fitness center. The listing specifies a $275.0 broker's fee.(See the listing here .)Also listed at $1,650/month, this 515-square-foot studio living space is located at 400 N. LaSalle St., #4406.Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning, a balcony, a breakfast bar, built-in storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.(Here's the listing .)