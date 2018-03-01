REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Streeterville, right now

Inside 253 E Delaware Pl. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Streeterville look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Streeterville via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

777 N Michigan Ave., #1402




Listed at $1,400 / month, this studio apartment, located at 777 N Michigan Ave., is 12.5 percent less than the $1,600 / month median rent for a studio in Streeterville.

The building features a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

(See the complete listing here.)

253 E Delaware Pl., #11h




This studio apartment, situated at 253 E Delaware Pl., is also listed for $1,400 / month.

In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors and plenty of natural lighting. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

474 N Lake Shore Dr., #5301




This studio apartment, situated at 474 N Lake Shore Dr., is listed for $1,550 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site management, an elevator and storage space.

(See the listing here.)

222 E Pearson St., #1405




Over at 222 E Pearson St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,650 / month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The building offers garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space.

(View the listing here.)

535 N Michigan Ave., #2411



Also listed at $1,650 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 535 N Michigan Ave.

The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

223 East Erie St.




And finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 223 East Erie St. It's being listed for $1,650 / month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, outdoor space, on-site laundry and an elevator.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News