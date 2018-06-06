The cheapest apartment rentals in the Gold Coast, explored

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,700, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Gold Coast, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1347 N. Dearborn St., #306
Here's a studio apartment at 1347 N. Dearborn St., which is going for $1,255/month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
1247 N. State Parkway
Then there's this 300-square-foot spot at 1247 N. State Parkway, listed at $1,275/month.
The second floor apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and built-in storage features. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome here.
1446 N. Dearborn St., #4C
This apartment, situated at 1446 N. Dearborn St., is listed for $1,290/month for its 700-square-feet of space.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, closet space, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
1256 N. State Parkway
Over at 1256 N. State Parkway (at North State and West Division streets), there's this studio apartment, going for $1,300/month.
In the unit, expect both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a stove and built-in bookshelves. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The building features on-site laundry.
1435 N. Dearborn St., #4B
Finally, there's this 800-square-foot studio apartment at 1435 N. Dearborn St. It's being listed for $1,315/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, a small breakfast bar and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
