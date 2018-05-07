REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in the Gold Coast

1347 N. Dearborn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the Gold Coast are hovering around $1,700, compared to a $1,535 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Gold Coast rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1504 N. Dearborn Parkway, #413




Here's a studio apartment at 1504 N. Dearborn Parkway, which is going for $1,275/month.

Building amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, generous closet space and granite countertops. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1446 N. Dearborn St., #4C




Listed at $1,290/month, this 700-square-foot apartment is located at 1446 N. Dearborn St. (at North Dearborn Street & West Burton Place).

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a fireplace, closet space, wooden cabinetry, large windows and a ceiling fan. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.

(Here's the listing.)

1347 N. Dearborn St., #608




This studio apartment, situated at 1347 N. Dearborn St., is listed for $1,295/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, built-in shelves, wooden cabinets, a stove and ample natural light. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

1300 N. Astor St.




Over at 1300 N. Astor St. (at North Lake Shore Drive & East Goethe Street), there's this studio apartment, going for $1,335/month.

The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, on-site laundry and secured entry.

(View the listing here.)

1430 N. Dearborn Parkway, #202




And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1430 N. Dearborn Parkway. It's being listed for $1,425/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and generous closet space. Feline companions are permitted. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management.

(Here's the full listing.)
