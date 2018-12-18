The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, explored | Hoodline

So how does the low-end pricing on a Loop rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
55 E. Washington St.
Listed at $1,095/month, this studio apartment, located at 55 E. Washington St., is 40.3 percent less than the $1,835/month median rent for a studio in the Loop.
Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, carpeting and closet space. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
1111 N. Dearborn St., #609
Here's a studio apartment at 1111 N. Dearborn St., #609, which is going for $1,489/month.
The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets are not permitted.
West Randolph and North Wells streets
Then there's this apartment at West Randolph and North Wells streets, listed at $1,515/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a $50 application fee and a $300 admin fee.
235 W. Van Buren St., #4308
Listed at $1,550/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 235 W. Van Buren St., #4308.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
