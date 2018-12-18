REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, explored | Hoodline

West Randolph and North Wells streets. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the Loop are hovering around $1,961, compared to a $1,500 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Loop rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

55 E. Washington St.






Listed at $1,095/month, this studio apartment, located at 55 E. Washington St., is 40.3 percent less than the $1,835/month median rent for a studio in the Loop.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, carpeting and closet space. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

1111 N. Dearborn St., #609





Here's a studio apartment at 1111 N. Dearborn St., #609, which is going for $1,489/month.

The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

West Randolph and North Wells streets






Then there's this apartment at West Randolph and North Wells streets, listed at $1,515/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a $50 application fee and a $300 admin fee.

(See the listing here.)

235 W. Van Buren St., #4308






Listed at $1,550/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 235 W. Van Buren St., #4308.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Chicago: What will $1,100 get you? | Hoodline
The cheapest apartment rentals in Andersonville, right now | Hoodline
The cheapest apartment rentals in Chicago, right now | Hoodline
Renting in Evanston: What will $1,200 get you? | Hoodline
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Body camera video recovered after 2 CPD officers fatally struck by train
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Hinsdale board votes to eliminate some sports, increase class sizes
American tourist missing in Peru
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in NYC
Show More
Video shows super drunk sheriff tried to avoid arrest
Woman, friend slashed after trying to pet dog on bus
Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed, police say
4 family members arrested for shoplifting in NC
Multi-vehicle accident diverts southbound traffic on I-355
More News