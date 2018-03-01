The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
40 E 9th St., #312
This studio apartment, situated at 40 E 9th St., is listed for $1,250 / month.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building features an elevator and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
619 South LaSalle St., #315
Here's a studio apartment at 619 South LaSalle St., which, at 480-square-feet, is going for $1,350 / month.
The building offers garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator and a residents lounge. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a deck, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
223 East Upper Wacker Dr.
Then there's this apartment at 223 East Upper Wacker Dr., listed at $1,369 / month.
In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling windows and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, secured entry and storage space.
1150 South Michigan Ave., #000712
And here's a studio apartment at 1150 South Michigan Ave., which is going for $1,495 / month.
In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and a residents lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
232 East Upper Wacker Dr.
Over at 232 East Upper Wacker Dr., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,537 / month.
In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a residents lounge.
