The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now

333 W. Monroe St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
The Loop is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Loop look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Loop via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

55 E. Washington St.




Listed at $1,100/month, this studio apartment, located at 55 E. Washington St., #1617, is 39.9 percent less than the $1,830/month median rent for a studio in the Loop.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a residents' lounge and secured entry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, tile and carpet floors, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and large windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

North Columbus Drive




This studio apartment, situated at North Columbus Drive, is listed for $1,478/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised an open living room floor plan, carpet and hardwood floors, large windows with city views, recessed and designer lighting, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome at this location.

(See the complete listing here.)

333 W. Monroe St.




Here's a studio apartment at 333 W. Monroe St., which, at 505 square feet, is going for $1,485/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, round-the-clock on-site management, assigned garage parking, extra storage space, on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and a residents' lounge. In the unit, you are promised an open floor plan, large windows with horizontal blinds, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, rejoice: both dogs and cats are allowed at this location.

(See the full listing here.)

235 W. Van Buren St.




Listed at $1,550/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 235 W. Van Buren St.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops wooden cabinetry and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

20 N. State St.




Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling is located at 20 N. State St.

The building features assigned parking, a fitness center, a residents' lounge and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, large closets, extra storage space, black appliances, wooden cabinetry, designer lighting and a breakfast island. Unfortunately for pet owners, cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
