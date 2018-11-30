REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in University Village - Little Italy, explored

West 15th and South Halsted streets. | Photo: Zumper

By Hoodline
University Village/Little Italy is quite walkable, great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in University Village - Little Italy look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in University Village - Little Italy via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1550 S. Blue Island Ave., #608






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 1550 S. Blue Island Ave., #608, which, at 900 square feet, is going for $1,600/month.

This loft style unit features high ceilings, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a door person, garage parking and a fitness center. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

West 15th and South Halsted streets






Listed at $1,650/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at West 15th and South Halsted streets.

In the unit, which comes furnished, expect high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, both air conditioning and central heating, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

1071 W. 15th St., #313






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1071 W. 15th St., #313, is listed for $1,700/month.

The apartment features a fireplace, a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Building amenities include garage parking, an elevator, a swimming pool and an exercise room.

(See the listing here.)
