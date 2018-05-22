REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Uptown, right now

4735 N. Beacon St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Uptown are hovering around $1,305, compared to a $1,545 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on an Uptown rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4735 N. Beacon St., #208r




This studio apartment, situated at 4735 N. Beacon St., is listed for $830/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a stove, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building features on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1023 W. Argyle St.




Then there's this apartment at 1023 W. Argyle St., listed at $850/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. In the corner unit, look for hardwood flooring, a spacious closet, large windows, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

4513 N. Malden St., #1B




Also listed at $850/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4513 N. Malden St. (at North Malden Street & West Sunnyside Avenue).

The unit features hardwood floors, a fireplace, high ceilings, closet space, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(Here's the listing.)

4600 N. Beacon St., #4R




This studio apartment, situated at 4600 N. Beacon St., is listed for $850/month.

On-site laundry and storage space are offered as building amenities. The unit offers central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

(See the listing here.)

4501 N. Malden St., #1R




Listed at $895/month, this studio apartment is located at 4501 N. Malden St.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a stove and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Small cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?
Plainfield residents upset by proposed 1.5M square foot distribution center
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News