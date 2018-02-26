The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In West Ridge, Right Now

REAL ESTATE

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in West Ridge look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in West Ridge via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

7425 North Campbell Ave., #1




Listed at $835 / month, this studio apartment, located at 7425 North Campbell Ave., is 6.7 percent less than the $895 / month median rent for a studio in West Ridge. Amenities offered in the building include storage space, on-site laundry and outdoor space.

In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, bay windows and three large closets. Cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

2555 W Fitch Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home, situated at 2555 W Fitch Ave., is listed for $850 / month for its 850-square-feet of space. The apartment features carpeting, central heating and plenty of natural light. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

7240 North Ridge Blvd.




Then there's this 700-square-foot apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 7240 North Ridge Blvd., listed at $950 / month. In the unit, you're promised both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample closet space.

Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. (See the listing here.)

2623 W Fitch Ave., #1E




Listed at $975 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2623 W Fitch Ave. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (Here's the listing.)

6108 N Damen Ave., #2E



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 6108 N Damen Ave., is also listed for $975 / month. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and storage space. (See the listing here.)

6656 North Damen Ave., #6660-2E




Over at 6656 North Damen Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,000 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace, built-in shelves, a patio and on-site laundry. Cats are welcome. (View the listing here.)
