The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In West Ridge, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in West Ridge via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7425 North Campbell Ave., #1
Listed at $835 / month, this studio apartment, located at 7425 North Campbell Ave., is 6.7 percent less than the $895 / month median rent for a studio in West Ridge. Amenities offered in the building include storage space, on-site laundry and outdoor space.
In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, bay windows and three large closets. Cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
2555 W Fitch Ave.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home, situated at 2555 W Fitch Ave., is listed for $850 / month for its 850-square-feet of space. The apartment features carpeting, central heating and plenty of natural light. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
7240 North Ridge Blvd.
Then there's this 700-square-foot apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 7240 North Ridge Blvd., listed at $950 / month. In the unit, you're promised both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample closet space.
Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. (See the listing here.)
2623 W Fitch Ave., #1E
Listed at $975 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2623 W Fitch Ave. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (Here's the listing.)
6108 N Damen Ave., #2E
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 6108 N Damen Ave., is also listed for $975 / month. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and storage space. (See the listing here.)
6656 North Damen Ave., #6660-2E
Over at 6656 North Damen Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,000 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace, built-in shelves, a patio and on-site laundry. Cats are welcome. (View the listing here.)
