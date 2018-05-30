The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park, explored

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Wicker Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Wicker Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1555 N. Milwaukee Ave., #22
Listed at $1,035/month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1555 N. Milwaukee Ave., is 48.3 percent less than the $2,000/month median rent for a studio in Wicker Park.
In the unit, you're promised both central heating and air conditioning, tile flooring, a stove and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
1400 N. Ashland Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1400 N. Ashland Ave., is listed for $1,500/month for its 800-square-feet of space.
The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
1442 N. Paulina St., #2f
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1442 N. Paulina St., which is going for $1,645/month.
Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Dogs are welcome.
1457 N. Bell Ave.
Then there's this 1,100-square-foot spot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1457 N. Bell Ave., listed at $1,750/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and on-site management. In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, exposed brick, large windows and stainless steel appliances. Pets are allowed.
1819 W. Division St.
Listed at $1,840/month, this 524-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1819 W. Division St. (at North Honore & West Division streets).
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a roof deck, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, look for high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a spacious closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
